If you've ever wanted to own your own miniature golf course, now is your chance.

Sir Goony's Family Fun Center of Knoxville is up for sale if you have a cool $1.5 million to purchase the land and assets.

The Chattanooga-based attraction spread its roots to Knoxville back in the 80s. The site, with its iconic orange T-Rex 'Goonysaurus,' became instantly recognizable as a quirky attraction for people driving down Kingston Pike in Farragut.

Sir Goony's had spread to more than 30 other locations across the nation at its height of popularity. However, in recent decades, most Sir Goony's have closed.

It's uncertain what the future of the Farragut Sir Goony's will be. The listing for it on Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices site said there's an option for a potential buyer to just purchase the land it occupies at $1 million without any of the assets or facilities.

The business itself could also be purchased for $500,000 with the new owner opting to sign into a land leasing agreement.

