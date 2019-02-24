KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weekend floodwaters wreaked havoc across East Tennessee for people and animals alike.

Six goats are now safe after rainfall flooded their home.

Their owners told Hooves & Feathers Animal Humane Society that the water came up during the night, so they brought the goats inside their home. Then, their home flooded. They've lost everything and their house is submerged.

The family called Hooves & Feathers around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday morning for assistance. The goats, two mothers, three babies and a father goat will stay with the rescue for as long as it takes for their owners to get back on their feet.

There were also some dogs in the home that are staying with another animal rescue organization.