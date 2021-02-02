Six-year-old boy dies from injuries after accidental shooting, KPD says

It is believed the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a six-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting reported at Alma Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., KPD said they responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Alma Avenue after receiving a call that a juvenile male had accidentally shot himself.

When crews arrived, a six-year-old boy was found inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to KPD.

The boy was rushed to the UT Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, KPD said.