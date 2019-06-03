WARTBURG, Tenn. — Forensic scientists are working to identify skeletal remains found in a rural area of Morgan County this week.

Residents on Anderson Road, just outside of Wartburg, discovered the remains in a wooded area and notified authorities, according to Captain William Angel with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office:

It appears the remains may have been there for more than five years, according to Angel. A forensic pathology team collected the bones and are working to identify them.

Angel said there were no obvious signs of the cause of death.

There are several missing persons reported in the county, but none can be positively linked to the remains at this time.