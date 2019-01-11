GATLINBURG, Tenn. — That's one way to get rid of your jack o'lantern!

On Friday, folks are gathering at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge to toss their pumpkins over the edge!

While we expect chucking those pumpkins into the abyss is super fun, it's also for a good cause!

Every person will pay $5 for the honor and the proceeds will go to the Sevier County Food Ministry. People can bring their own pumpkins, or toss one they have there at the SkyLift Park.

The SkyBridge is 150 feet in the air, so all those pumpkin guts will surely make a big ole' fun mess!

"The toss will take place on November 1st at 4 pm."

