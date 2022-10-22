Skydiver dead following accident at high school in Jonesborough, Tenn.

The skydiver's identity has not been released.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A skydiver who landed on the field Friday evening at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. has died of his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following the incident. His identity has not been released.

Washington County Director of Schools Jerry Boyd released this statement to WCYB following the incident:

"On behalf of David Crockett High School, Daniel Boone High School, and the rest of the Washington County Schools community, we are saddened by the tragic incident that occurred prior to the start of Friday night's football game at the David Crockett High School football stadium.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away. We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Additional mental health support professionals will be available at both high schools on Monday, October 24, 2022, ready to assist any students and staff in need."