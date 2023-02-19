The Sallisaw Police Department (SPD) identified the woman as 44-year-old Heather Glasgow of Poteau.

A skydiving incident took place at Adventure Skydiving Center in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Feb. 18, leaving one woman dead.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Sallisaw Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after a report of a skydiver who had sustained injuries while participating in a solo skydive.

The Sallisaw Police Department (SPD) identified the woman as 44-year-old Heather Glasgow of Poteau, OK. According to SPD, Glasgow struck the ground after an unknown issue took place during the skydive.

Police say witnesses stated her parachute had fully deployed, but she was in a spin that she did not recover out of. Emergency services got to her very quickly after the incident and transported her to Northeastern Health Systems Sequoyah for treatment. Glasgow was pronounced dead at approximately 8 p.m.

SPD says Glasgow had previously conducted a tandem skydive as well as attended two first-time jump classes. These jumps and courses were at Adventure Skydive Center.

The Adventure Skydiving Center confirmed to 5NEWS there was a parachute incident and said they will soon release more information.

The SPD says they have been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration and will be coordinating the investigation with them. They are also working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause for the incident.

