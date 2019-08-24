If you are seeing slugs at your home, you are not alone!

The slimy critters have been thriving this summer in East Tennessee.

If you see several around your house, they will not damage your property -- but they will help themselves to the plants in dark, cool areas.

Expert Neal Denton at the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension said to try and dry out the areas where you spot them.

He said we're likely seeing an increase because of the recent rain.

"They'll wait until the moisture comes, and then you'll see a bunch of them, and with these big storms we've had every day and all this moisture, it's come on quickly," he said.

He said you can put out slug bait to get rid of them, or you can try to leave some stale beer in a pan outside where they'll burn up in the sun.