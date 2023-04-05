Sevierville police partners with THP for 'Slow Down Tennessee'

The Sevierville Police Department said that from April 14 through April 28, they will increase education and enforcement efforts to reduce speeding-related crashes

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said Wednesday they were partnering with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to promote the "Slow Down Tennessee" initiative.

They said that from April 14 through April 28, SPD would increase its education, awareness and enforcement efforts on city roads. They said the increased patrols are meant to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

They also said they would use social media to increase awareness about why speeding is dangerous.

“Our goal is to help reduce speed-related crashes and make our roads as safe as possible,” said Sam Hinson, the SPD Deputy Chief. “This includes issuing warnings and enforcing speed-related laws, when necessary.”