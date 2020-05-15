The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly small plane crash.

According to the HCSO, the plane crashed near the Hawkins County Airport. The pilot was the only person onboard and did not survive, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

According to the FAA, an Ercoupe monoplane was on approach to the airport when it clipped a tree and crashed in the yard of a home in Rogersville, Tennessee around 2 p.m.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine the probable cause of the crash.