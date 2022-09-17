FAA: Small plane veers off runway and crashes into hangar in Sevierville

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB being in charge of the investigation.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane went off the runway and struck a hangar building at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville, Tenn. at around 12 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Four people were on board the plane, but no serious injuries were reported at this time, according to the City of Sevierville.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB being in charge of the investigation.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents, FAA said.