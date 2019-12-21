FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — Hope arrived just in time for Christmas.

The Mission of Hope's annual blue barrel Christmas campaign was another huge hit this season.

Donations, by many of you in our viewing area, helped Mission of Hope deliver presents to more than 18-thousand children in 28 counties.

"It's just an affirmation that we need to keep doing things like this," says Emmette Thompson, Executive Director of Mission of Hope.

At Fairview Elementary School in Scott County, the teachers say you can't put a value on this event, and it's one they look forward to every year.

"Our students really do get to see a little bit of magic in this day," said teacher Laura Beth Lloyd.

At every school the Mission of Hope visits, kids fill the bleachers, waiting in anticipation for volunteers to unveil what's hidden under clothes on dozens of tables sitting before them.

Then, in that magical moment, the coverings are whipped away and the kids see piles and piles of toys that are just for them!

Volunteers take each student through, where they are allowed to pick out several presents for themselves.

The students could even pick out a present for their little brother or sister at the "sibling table."

It was created after volunteers found out that many children would pick out gifts and give them to family members instead of for them.

Mission of Hope's first attempt at cyber shopping made a huge impact on the supply this year as well. It saw more toys and monetary donations.

"We listened to America and knew we needed to start doing it," said Thompson.

You can learn more about Mission of Hope at their website.