KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person suffered serious smoke inhalation and two other Knoxville Police Officers drove themselves to the hospital after a fire broke out at an East Knoxville apartment.

Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran said crews were dispatched to Austin Homes at 305 New Street to respond to a fire.

When they arrived, Corcoran said firefighters found KPD already on the scene. Officers had forced their way into the building to try and rescue a man inside but were pushed back by heat and smoke.

Firefighters rushed inside and were able to pull the man to safety. He was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for heavy smoke inhalation.

Two police officers drove themselves to UTMC to be evaluated.

Corcoran said the cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.