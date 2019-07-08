GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday is on Aug. 9, and the Chalet Village Firewise Community is hosting a huge party in his honor.

The event will include Firewise Programs and Fire Safety Education activities presented by regional Fire Adapted Communities.

The party is at Mills Park in Gatlinburg from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 2 p.m., local and regional mascots will be on hand to help Smokey Bear cut his Birthday Cake. Mascots include a Sasquatch, the Yeti from Ober Gatlinburg, Jasper the Rooster from the TN Valley Fair, Shoney the Bear, The River Rat, Sharky from Ripley’s Aquarium in the Smokies, Sparky the Fire Dog and many more.

Local mayors and celebrities will be on hand to wish Smokey Bear a Happy Birthday. You never know who will show up throughout the afternoon.

At 3 p.m., all the attendees are invited to gather for a special photo shoot with the Smokey Bear Birthday Banner Challenge (SBBBC), an international event on Facebook that has the special banner represented all across the globe.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be free food catered by local businesses.

Dozens of local businesses are donating door prizes and products to make Smokey Bear’s Birthday a big success.

Residents and visitors are invited. The event is free to attend.

Firewise Education, Fire Safety, saving the Native Plants, Kids programs and bounce houses will be set up all afternoon. Professionals and volunteers will be handing out information and answering questions.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Fire Departments, the National Park Service and others will be in attendance.

Nov. 28, 2016: Dolly Parton, Smokey Bear release wildfire prevention videos