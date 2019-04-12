University of Tennessee mascot Smokey has been such a good boy this year that Santa is letting him take the reigns as Grand Marshal for the 2019 WIVK Christmas Parade in downtown Knoxville.

Costumed mascot Smokey will lead the festivities this year while Smokey X stays nice and snug as a bug in his blanket.

Smokey snuggled up snug as a bug with his hat and blanket.

The parade will step off at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The route begins at Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and follows a route west to Church Street and north on Gay Street, concluding at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue.

The parade will feature all sorts of sights and sounds, from marching bands, twirlers, dancers, singers, floats, local first responders, WIVICK the frog, Santa Claus and more.

The event is rain or shine, so people should dress for the weather and arrive early to find a parking space. Free parking will be available at all city-owned garages as well as Dwight Kessel Garage.

Because the Jackson Avenue ramps are closed for renovations, the parade will cross the Gay Street Bridge this year.

That means parking on the bridge is off limits this year. Here are the no-parking zones and road closures for Friday:

Parking on Gay Street between Magnolia and Cumberland Avenues will be prohibited between 4 -8:30 p.m. Friday.

Parking on Market Street between Union and Church avenues and Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets will be prohibited starting at 4 p.m. The roads will be closed to traffic 6:15-8:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Roads on the parade route close at 6:15 p.m. and reopen at 8:30 p.m.

Some KAT routes will also be temporarily affected, but the city of Knoxville said all routes will still be operating on their regular schedules.

