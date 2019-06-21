GATLINBURG, Tenn. — This week visitors in the Smokies have seen something that's never happened before. Two elk from North Carolina made their way to park headquarters near Gatlinburg on the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains, and they've kept going.

"This was the first time we've had elk on the park headquarters lawn. They were enjoying the freshly cut grass on Wednesday and now they have split up," said Dana Soehn, spokesperson for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP).

Both elk were together Wednesday at Sugarlands Visitor Center and park headquarters. The latest sightings Thursday afternoon placed one elk about a mile away from headquarters toward the Gatlinburg entrance to the park. The other young bull hoofed it 13 miles west to the area near Meigs Falls.

Two elk graze at the intersection near the Sugarlands Visitor Center in the Great Smoky Mountains on Jun. 19, 2019.

WBIR

Neither animal is currently being tracked by a GPS collar or other devices.

Biologists brought some extra signs from park facilities in North Carolina to warn visitors in Tennessee of the dangers of approaching elk. The National Park Service reintroduced elk to the Cataloochee area in North Carolina in 2001.

"In North Carolina, we have good signage there reminding people about the danger of getting too close to Elk. They have been watching elk in North Carolina for 15 years. The elk started in Cataloochee and then established a herd in Oconaluftee. We haven't had these signs on the Tennessee side of the park, so this is new," said Soehn.

Map showing the path of two elk as of Jun. 20, 2019. The animals went from North Carolina to park headquarters, then split up with one headed toward Gatlinburg and the other to Meigs Falls.

WBIR

To be clear, elk are not new to Tennessee. They were reintroduced in other areas of the state by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). In the national park, young males from the herd in Cataloochee have roamed into the Cosby area of the Smokies in Tennessee via the Interstate 40 corridor.

What makes the current trek unique is the animals' chosen route. They are following and expanding upon a path first taken in 2018 when three young bulls from North Carolina climbed the highest peak in the Smokies at Clingmans Dome and crossed into Tennessee along Newfound Gap Road.

The animals in 2018 stopped at the Chimney Tops picnic area before returning to North Carolina. This year, the two animals have kept blazing and grazing a path even farther from the home herd.

Danger signs posted on the GSMNP headquarters lawn near Gatlinburg, Tenn., warning visitors to stay back 50 yards from elk.

WBIR

"They don't seem to be disturbed by road noise or traffic, so we're reminding people to be aware and slow down," said Soehn.

Park biologists have tried to scare the elk away from the main road into areas where they can safely graze deeper in the woods or in open areas.

'"If you see the elk present in an open area or field, that field is closed. People aren't really prepared for how to safely view the elk here [in Tennessee], so we're reminding them of that 50-yard rule. Stay 50 yards away from the elk to keep yourself save and you're allowing that elk to be wild."

Juvenile bull elk near the head of Alum Cave trail on Newfound Gap Road in the Great Smoky Mountains. Photo by Lauren Slome.

WBIR

It is difficult for many people to judge a distance of 50 yards. The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) said a general rule of thumb is 15 car lengths. If you stop to take pictures in a roadside traffic jam, keep 15 cars between you and the elk.

Like 2018, these young bulls will likely retrace their route and return to the herd in North Carolina during mating season. There are currently no female elk on the Tennessee side of the Smokies.

Soehn said if the elk continue to repeat the annual trip from North Carolina to Tennessee via Newfound Gap Road, it increases the likelihood that the herd will permanently expand into Tennessee along the same route.

PREVIOUS: Jun. 18, 2019 - They're back! Two elk repeat trip to Tennessee side of Smokies

PREVIOUS: May 31, 2018 - Great Smoky Mountains elk take high road to Tennessee

See the embedded YouTube video from the Great Smoky Mountains Association for more tips on safely viewing elk.

LINK: Elk viewing safety rules in the Great Smoky Mountains