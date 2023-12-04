Smokies Stadium to host 'Peanut-free Night' on April 18

The event is meant to give people with peanut allergies a chance to safely watch a baseball game.

KODAK, Tenn. — "Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd," the song goes. But on April 18, fans may not be buying peanuts and Cracker Jack. That day, the Tennessee Smokies Stadium in Kodak will not have any trace of peanuts among the stands.

They are hosting "Peanut Free Night," which is meant to give people and children who have peanut allergies a chance to safely enjoy a baseball game.

"It's really the only chance some of these people will get to go to a baseball game. A young kid who's a baseball fan but has a peanut allergy doesn't have that opportunity, and this gives them the chance, if only for one night," said Bryan Webster, who helps with the stadium's operations.

The night is presented by The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center. To prepare for the night, the stadium is thoroughly cleaned so fans can sit down without worrying about coming into contact with peanuts.

For some people, peanut allergies can cause severe reactions that lead to impaired breathing, swelling in the throat, a sudden drop in blood pressure, pale skin or blue lips, fainting and dizziness.