BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Take a step away from the city lights and enjoy the view of the stars in the Smokies this weekend.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting a stargazing program in Cades Cove on Saturday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the park.

Park rangers are inviting the public to come out and view the stars with the Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society, which will provide equipment and instruction.

Attendees will be able to see Jupiter and its moons close-up, a quarter moon high in the sky and several constellations, the release said.

Parking will be available at the orientation shelter at the entrance to the Cades Cove Loop Road. Park rangers will take attendees on about a 1/2 mile walk to the event's viewing location at dusk, according to the park.

Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed at sunset to motor vehicles, so participants will not be able to drive to the viewing site or park along the road.

The park suggested attendees wear comfortable walking shoes, dress warmly and bring a flashlight.

Participants are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, along with their own binoculars.

The park also suggests carpooling since parking will be limited.

If the weather is questionable, those planning to attend can call 865-448-4122 or visit the Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society's Facebook page.