GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Each year, people from all over the world come to see the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and this year the park saw more visitors in July than it has in almost two decades.

Whether you're trying to beat the heat or just wanting to check out its breath-taking views, there's always something to see in the Smokies.

According to statistics from the National Park Service, the park has seen a 13-percent increase in visitors this year in comparison to last year.

The park has already hosted more than 1.6 million visitors this year, which is the second-highest record in July for nearly 20 years.

So far this year, the park has continued to experience a significant increase each month.

If the park continues at this same rate, it will be on track to surpass its 11.4 million visitors in 2018.

