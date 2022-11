The generator is not on fire, but some patients are being moved to other areas of the hospital due to the smoke, according to officials.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it is working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital.

Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator is a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.

The generator is not on fire, but some patients are being moved to other areas of the hospital due to the smoke, according to officials.