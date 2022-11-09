Smoky Mountain Air Show donates $130,000 for two nonprofits from show proceeds

That money is being split between the Second Harvest Food Bank and the local YMCA branch.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September, Knoxville hosted thousands of people and several crew members for two days for an event filled with aerodynamic feats and airplane acrobatics. It was the Smoky Mountain Air Show, and the organizers of the show said they are donating some of the proceeds to local nonprofits.

They said Tuesday they were giving $130,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Each organization is getting $65,000, according to event officials.

"Our organization is going to use that money to continue to support our programs that provide safe spaces, opportunities, relationships, and academic support for our kids," said a YMCA leader.

The Secon Harvest Food Bank said the money would provide 195,000 meals in their service area, spanning 18 counties in East Tennessee.