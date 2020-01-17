SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — You can see signs of progress at the site of the new Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville.

Wilderness Resorts is building the 50-acre waterpark across the street and up the hill from the Sevierville Convention Center and Wilderness at the Smokies Resort.

Dave Andrews, new General Manager for Soaky Mountain Waterpark said, “Construction on Soaky Mountain continues to move forward as planned. Concrete has already been poured for many of our pools, including the 35,000 square foot wave pool. Slide towers and buildings have been erected, and we are just beginning to place fiberglass on our state of the art slides. At this time, we expect to be open for the 2020 season as planned.”

Wilderness Resorts & Waterparks

Plans for the $90 million park include a 35,000 square foot wave pool capable of generating waves up to 6 feet high; a winding wave river spanning an area of 24,000 square feet; and a kids’ play-and-spray feature with multiple slides, according to a press release.

There will also be kid-friendly activity pool with smaller versions of the slides found throughout the park; an adventure pool with a water obstacle course; a flat-water cabana pool, a double FlowRider and four large slide complexes.

Work on wave pool at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

Wilderness Resorts & Waterparks

The company expects to add nearly 500 full and part-time jobs and attract more than 400,000 visitors a year.