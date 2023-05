The checkpoint will happen the night of Friday, June 9 on Chapman Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, June 9.

The nighttime checkpoint will take place on Chapman Highway. Officers are on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, KPD said.

Over 43% of Knoxville's fatal 2022 crashes had possible alcohol or drug impairment, according to KPD.