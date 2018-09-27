CHATTANOOGA — Soddy-Daisy High School's assistant principal has issued an apology over controversial remarks he made to students in a school video.

In a school news program video last Wednesday that has since been taken down, assistant principal and school athletic director Jared Hensley said the following as he addressed a dress code ban for boys wearing athletic shorts:

"Just don't wear them. And if you really want someone to blame, blame the girls because they pretty much ruin everything. They ruin the dress code, they ruin the clothes. I mean ask Adam and Eve. You can really go back to the beginning of time."

One week later, Hensley issued an apology over 'inappropriate comments,' saying he accepted 'full responsibility for the pain this has caused and the consequences' that came with his actions.

"I understand that my poor choice of words hurt and offended many and for that, I am deeply sorry. Using wording that would offend was not my intent when recording the video, but after watching it I understand how wrong my choice of words was," he said in the apology. "I value the young women at Soddy-Daisy High School and all women. I understand my comments did not reflect that to those who saw the video."

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said the comments Hensley made about blaming girls were "inexcusable."

"We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools," Dr. Johnson said. "We hold our employees and our leaders to a high standard, and these comments do not match the high expectations we have for our employees."

You can read the complete statement from Dr. Johnson below:

As an educator, I believe that all students deserve a high-quality education. In Hamilton County Schools, we are committed to serving all students well. We have reviewed the video content. We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We hold our employees and our leaders to a high standard, and these comments do not match the high expectations we have for our employees. We seek to prepare all children for success in life after high school and expect our employees to provide an atmosphere that will empower all children to reach their full potential.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved