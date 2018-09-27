CHATTANOOGA — Soddy-Daisy High School's assistant principal has been placed on leave for comments he made in a school video.

In a video that has since been taken down, assistant principal and school athletic director Jared Hensley said the following as he addressed dress code standards over an athletic shorts ban:

"Just don't wear them. And if you really want someone to blame... blame the girls. Because they pretty much ruin everything. They ruin the dress code, they ruin... well -- ask Adam. Look at Eve."

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said the comments Hensley made about blaming girls were "inexcusable."

"We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools," Dr. Johnson said. "We hold our employees and our leaders to a high standard, and these comments do not match the high expectations we have for our employees."

You can read the complete statement from Dr. Johnson below:

The comments by Hensley were made in the school's news program Wednesday.

