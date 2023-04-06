SoKno Pride to return in South Knoxville for third annual Pride celebration

The event features drag performers, a 5K run, yoga, a vendor market, a kid's zone, a sober space and plenty more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest Pride events during Pride Month is returning this year — SoKno Pride.

It's returning with music, performances and fun of all kinds, kicking off on June 10 and lasting almost all day. There are stages and locations across South Knoxville — no longer contained only within Sevier Avenue. The fun also starts earlier in the day than usual, with a 5K fun run that starts at 8 a.m. at Suttree Landing Park, ending at the same place.

Following that, people will be able to enjoy Pride yoga at Hi-Wire Brewing, starting at 10 a.m.

The official opening ceremony starts at 12 p.m. with the Appalachian Equality Chorus, followed by a parade featuring the Knoxville Honkers and Bangers Marching Band, at Alliance/Simpl. At the same time, the Cattywampus Puppet Council, KUB, and Frog Juice Kombucha will host a sober space and hydration station.

The station will be set up until 6 p.m. at Everything Mushrooms. There, people will also find on-site counseling and other kinds of resources provided by the Knoxville Collective.

Starting at 12 p.m. at Trailhead Beer Market, people will also be able to listen to music by LGBTQ+ artists, when Queerfest Nashville sets up a stage for its artists.

At 1 p.m., South Knox Elementary will host a kid's zone lasting until 6 p.m. The SoKno Pride Vendor Market will also be held during that time.

Throughout the day, drag performers will also take to stages across the city. Originally, organizers said they would be held indoors after legislation passed effectively banning public drag shows. However, drag performers plan to return to the outdoors following a judge's ruling that the law was unconstitutional. According to organizers, a disco drag show is planned at Fly By Night starting at 4 p.m.

Organizers will host a closing ceremony and dance party at Alliance/Simpl starting at 5 p.m. The fun won't stop at the closing ceremony, though.

Honeybee Coffee Co. is hosting a Pride Disco starting at 8 p.m. and running until 12 a.m. There will also be a silent disco at Hi-Wire Brewing from 8 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The Pride After Party will be from 7 p.m. through 12 a.m.