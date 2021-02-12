Sold! | Bidders pay far more than estimated for items at first Villa Collina auction

Doorknobs went for $4,400, while bidders competed to take home chairs and sectionals from the Villa Collina mansion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In some stores in East Tennessee, interior doorknobs can cost as little as $10. But a set of 17 doorknobs from Villa Collina sold for $4,400 on Saturday during an online auction. Those doorknobs were originally estimated to sell for up to $1,000.

Other items sold for prices beyond estimators' expectations on Saturday. A set of assorted items that included a teapot shaped like the White House and a print of Abraham Lincoln was originally estimated to sell for $100, according to the auctioneers' website.

It sold for $1,600 on Saturday.

A set of bathroom fixtures, including a golden toilet lid, sold for $4,400. It was one of the few that met estimators' expectations — selling for under $5,000. The set also includes a marble pedestal sink, faucets, a marble toilet and a toilet paper holder.

But a pair of cast stone lions holding shields also sold for $4,400, far exceeding the original expectation of up to $800.

But the item that sold for the most on Saturday was a bronze bank vault gate and wall table from the Old Hamilton Bank Building in Knoxville. Estimators thought it would go for $3,500, but one bidder said they would pay $20,000 for it.