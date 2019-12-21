UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. — Local communities are mourning after three people died in a head-on crash on Interstate 26.

Anthony Owens, 23, a native of Unicoi County, and his 1-year-old son, Richard, were travelling west on the interstate Thursday night. That's when police said Tina Marshall, 42, of Jonesborough crashed into him driving the wrong way. All three died.

Owens' family is now grieving the loss of a son and grandson just days before Christmas.

"Devastated. Unbelievable,” his father, Randy, said.

Randy and Christy Owens struggled for words after losing their son and grandson.

Anthony had just come home from the Army for Christmas. He had recently signed up to serve three more years.

"He always did whatever needed to be done in the Army,” Randy said.

"Above and beyond, work late,” Christy added. “Very proud.”

The Owens describe Anthony as happy, always smiling and caring for others. They said 18-month-old Richard had that same personality.

"He was my chunky monkey,” Randy said. “He was going be a..."

"linebacker,” Christy chimed in.

"No, he was going to be the entire line,” Randy responded.

When the father and son died, they were on their way to get groceries. Anthony was an Army cook. He was planning to treat his parents to dinner.

"We've been picking at him, telling him he needs to cook for us,” Christy said.

"He cooks for everybody else but not us,” Randy said.

"It was our turn,” Christy replied.

At Unicoi County High School, Anthony's former teachers were solemn and shaken.

"It makes you feel kind of sick, you know. All of us feel that way,” French teacher Donna Seagroves said.

For his parents, it’s even more painful as Christmas approaches.

"It's going to be hard,” Randy said. "Very hard."