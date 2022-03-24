Some clergy members organize against Texas-style abortion bill in Tennessee

The Knoxville Clergy for Reproductive Justice gathered at the TN Valley Unitarian Universalist Church Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of clergy members gathered Tuesday to stand against a bill that would effectively ban abortion in Tennessee.

The bill, HB 2779, would allow anyone to sue a healthcare provider if they give abortion treatments to a person. The bill could also allow people to sue others who help people get an abortion, such as by giving them a ride to a physician, according to organizers of Thursday's events.

Health care providers and other defendants could then face a $10,000 fine. In practice, lawmakers said the bill would allow the friends and families of rapists to sue physicians if their victims get an abortion.

Many clergy members gathered at noon on March 24 to stand against the bill. They met at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church where they took to a podium and spoke about the dangers the bill could pose to communities across the state.

"I am also here as the adoptive mother of three daughters, and I am appalled to think that as a minister or as a mother, I could be sued for supporting the people in my care," said Reverend Laura Bogle from the Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

The bill was modeled after legislation in Texas that allows people to sue others for providing an abortion, effectively deputizing average people to report abortion treatments. However, the bill would go further in Tennessee and block all abortions, regardless of cardiac activity or in cases where a person's life is threatened.

It was introduced by Representative Rebecca Alexander (R - Jonesborough) and she spoke about the bill on March 15. During questioning about the bill before a committee, lawmakers said people would be able to sue providers and others regardless of any standing they have with a possible case.

"This allows people who have no knowledge, no standing, they have not been harmed, to bring a lawsuit against any doctor that they believe has performed an abortion," said Representative Bob Freeman (D - Nashville) during the questioning.

"My intent is to bring a bill that protects the unborn life in this state," said Alexander.