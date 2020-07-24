Some Knoxville post offices cutting daily hours, halting Saturday window service

Signs announcing the cutback in hours began appearing this week at area post office branches.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Some Knoxville area post offices will no longer be open for Saturday window service. Others will see shortened hours during weekdays and on Saturdays, WBIR has learned.

Changes take effect Aug. 22.

The South Knoxville and Broadway postal centers, for example, will no longer be open Saturdays starting Aug. 22 for people who want to mail a package, buy stamps or money orders or use other window services.

Lobbies remain open 24 hours for box renters.

Signs began appearing this week on the windows of various postal branches, including the Broadway shop at Washington Pike. It's billed as a cost-cutting move for an agency that's had chronic money problems.

Many area offices also are reducing weekday window hours.

Postal employees who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said they learned about the new hours Wednesday. They said they fear the ramifications of the changes to their jobs.

Local officials could not be reached for comment.

WBIR reached out to USPS corporate communications in Kentucky. They did not address specific questions about window closures and time reductions.

"The United States Postal Service is developing a business plan to ensure that we will be financially stable and able to continue to provide dependable, affordable, safe and secure delivery of mail and packages to all Americans as a vital part of the nation's critical infrastructure," the statement from Susan W. Wright reads.

"The plan, which will be presented to the Board of Governors when it is finalized, will include new and creative ways to help us fulfill our mission, and will focus on the Postal Service’s strengths to maximize our prospects for long-term success.

"In addition to developing a broader business plan, the Postal Service is taking immediate steps to increase operational efficiency by re-emphasizing existing plans that have been designed to provide prompt and reliable service within current service standards. By running operations on time and on schedule, we will enhance our ability to be sustainable so that we can continue to provide high-quality, reasonably-priced service to all people and businesses in the country."

According to information obtained by WBIR, here are some of the changes that start Aug. 22:

*Burlington Monday-Friday window hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday service will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

*West office Monday-Friday window hours will be 10-a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday service will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

*South Knoxville Monday-Friday window hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No Saturday window service.

*North Knoxville (Broadway) Monday-Friday window hours will be noon to 4 p.m. No Saturday window service.

*Fountain City Monday-Friday window hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday service will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

*Halls Monday-Friday window hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday service will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

*GMF (Weisgarber Road main branch) Monday-Friday window hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday service will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

New U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy took over in June. He previously managed a logistics company. According to NBC, he's been a top campaign donor to President Donald Trump.

Some Democratic U.S. House members have raised concerns about DeJoy's plans to cut costs at the Postal Service.