Knoxville — We have a winner!

Well, at least one person has won a good chunk of money. Powerball officials say a Knoxville resident is the lucky winner of $2 Million. The player matched five of the white numbers drawn to get the prize.

The base prize for matching the five white numbers drawn is $1 million. But because the player added the Power Play for an extra $1, the prize is $2 million.

The Powerball has now grown to $620 Million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

Nothing is known about the lucky winner until they step forward to claim their prize!

Click here to view the Powerball winning numbers.

