Cocke County deputies arrest son accused of stealing farm tractor from dad

75-year-old Ronald Ellison was keeping his trailer at a neighbor's home to work on it when his son came and stole it, deputies said.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for stealing a farm tractor from his father, according to the incident report on Aug. 20.

Deputies said the owner of the truck, 75-year-old Ronald Ellison, was keeping it at a nearby neighbor's home on Marshall Drive to work on it.

Ronald Ellison's son, Theron Ellison, took the tractor with a trailer attached and was seen driving it down Joe Reed Road before he parked it behind his house, CCSO said.

According to a release, Ronald Ellison went to a neighbor's home and took photos of his tractor parked behind Theron Ellison's house.

When deputies arrived at Theron Ellison's house they asked him about the tractor, he said he bought it before running inside the home.

Deputies were able to get Theron Ellison to come back out, telling him he had trespassed on the Marshall Drive neighbor's property because the owner said he did not want Theron Ellison on his property because he owed him money.

CCSO said on Aug 24. Ronald Ellison came to the sheriff's office and showed proof of ownership for the farm tractor.