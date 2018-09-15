The Tucker family traveled from Charleston, South Carolina to Knoxville to avoid the wrath of Florence.

While the Tuckers are in town, they're taking advantage of all the freebies businesses are offering, because according to Alexis Tucker, exploring all Knoxville has to offer is better than being cooped up inside back home with nothing to do.

"We don't want to be stuck in a house with three kids and no electricity," Tucker said. "I think that was kind of the biggest fear at the time was the loss of the electricity."

Alexis also said the decision to evacuate came after hearing that school would be canceled and her and her husband wouldn't have to go to work because of the threat of Florence.

The family visited the Tennessee Valley Fair on Friday and Zoo Knoxville on Saturday. They said the last time they visited the zoo was when they had to evacuate years ago for Hurricane Matthew.

Alexis says she's glad she gets to come and visit Knoxville and places like the zoo, but she wishes they were there on different circumstances.

"I think it would have been better not to be here because of this, but we're taking advantage of it because we're trying to stay positive about it," Alexis explained.

Zoo Knoxville will continue to offer free entry to evacuees with a valid North or South Carolina ID until it is safe for the families to return home.

