Traveling librarian stops at South Clinton Elementary to speak with students about reading

CLINTON, Tenn. — Students at Clinton Elementary School heard from a traveling librarian on Monday, who goes to different communities to talk about "kids, books and the people that connect them."

John Schu is an advocate and author whose career focuses on developing a love of reading among children. He visits schools across the U.S. and talks about different books, learns about the books that children are interested in and speaks about his roles as a reader and a writer.

He also discusses the power of reading, the importance of school libraries and ways to connect with others through stories.

"I had so much fun at South Clinton Elementary School because the students were awesome. The students came in with open hearts and compassionate hearts and they were prepared for the experience. My favorite part was watching the kids react to the books that we explored together today," said Schu.

At South Clinton Elementary School, he spoke with students and educators, sharing some books and reading them to the children there. From 9:30 a.m. through 10 a.m. he spoke with students in first grade and second grade.

From 10:30 a.m. through 11 a.m. he visited kindergarten classrooms, then ended his visit by speaking to students between third grade and sixth grade from 12:45 p.m. through 1:30 p.m.