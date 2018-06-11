Knoxville, Tenn. — South College plans to help Fountainhead College of Technology students complete their fall semester courses.

Fountainhead in Knoxville unexpectedly closed last week.

For some of these students, this is a chance to complete their degree programs by the end of the year.

Officials from both colleges met to facilitate a way for students to finish the fall semester and, for those who complete all requirements, to still earn a degree from Fountainhead College of Technology.

South College is talking with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) about the plan to facilitate instruction. Information about the plan will be posted on THEC’s website.

“We wanted to step in quickly and help these students stay on track to graduate or to complete their current term courses,” said Steve South, chancellor of South College. “The students can keep their already-earned credits and ensure their academic dreams don’t lose momentum.”

Fountainhead College of Technology shuttered on Oct. 31, after being open for 71 years. About 50 students were enrolled at the college when it closed, many of whom were scheduled to graduate on Dec. 11.

South College cannot convey the credits or degrees because of accreditation restrictions that would delay the process for students on track to graduate from Fountainhead College of Technology in a few weeks.

Under the new arrangements, Fountainhead College of Technology students can finish the semester in December. Leadership of Fountainhead College of Technology has contacted the college’s accrediting agency, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), to approve this plan.

“These students were committed to completing this term, and we want to help them finish their quest as quickly and efficiently as possible,” South said. “We will do all we can to make this a seamless transition.”

Under the plan, Fountainhead College of Technology students will complete their coursework in classrooms provided by South College at its two Knoxville campuses starting Nov. 12.

South College will compensate Fountainhead College of Technology’s faculty members to teach the courses. Since tuition already has been paid, there will be no additional financial costs for the students.

“On behalf of our students and faculty, I appreciate South College’s efforts to help continue or finish our students’ educations,” Fountainhead College of Technology President and CEO Richard Rackley said. “The closure has been a difficult circumstance for everyone involved, but I’m heartened at South College’s support for the futures of our students.”

South College provides degree programs in comparable areas to Fountainhead College of Technology programs, including information technology, network administration and security and electrical engineering technology. South College also offers a host of other degree programs in health care, business, legal and education fields.

Fountainhead College of Technology students who need multiple credit hours to graduate can pursue admission to South College and have all earned credits evaluated for transfer.

Students interested in finishing their Fountainhead College of Technology fall semester or applying to South College should contact Carrie Major, the Director of Admissions, at 865-251-1800.

