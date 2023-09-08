KFD: Several animals dead after South Knoxville apartment fire, no other injuries reported

There was no one in the apartment by the time Knoxville Fire arrived at the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in South Knoxville on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:41 p.m., the Knox County Emergency Communications District received a 911 call for a working fire, KFD said. After they arrived, KFD found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the apartment building.

No one was in the apartment by the time officials arrived, KFD said.

The building has six separate apartments, one of which had heavy fire damage and the others had smoke damage. KFD put out the fire and kept it from spreading to the other units.

There were no injuries reported except the several animals that succumbed to the fire, KFD said.