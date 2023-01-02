No one hurt after apartment fire in South Knoxville

Smoke and flames could be seen from afar in Downtown Knoxville as crews responded to the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a South Knoxville apartment complex.

According to KFD, crews responded to a fire at The Henley Apartments on Highwood Court around 3:30 p.m. KFD said it arrived to find heavy fire rising from one unit before crews worked to extinguish it.

According to KFD, no one was hurt in the fire. Crews said 14 apartment units were affected, with half of the building suffering heavy fire damage and the rest seeing significant smoke damage.

KFD said they believe the fire started in one of the lower units, saying people inside were alerted after someone pulled a fire alarm.

Heavy fire in one unit. Crews are working now on exterior extinguishment. pic.twitter.com/txyD8wIvQb — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 1, 2023