KPD asking for information after 29-year-old found dead in car in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was found dead in a car that was parked on a street in South Knoxville. They said the car was found on Sam Houston Street at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said the man was identified as Jonathon Battles, 29. They also said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but there was no official cause of death as of Wednesday night.

They said the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination and an autopsy, and said the investigation was ongoing.

They also said anyone with information about the circumstances of Battles' death should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or online.

