South Knoxville community gathers to discuss construction projects in area

People had a chance to learn more about a proposed bridge across the Tennessee River, the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park and the Sevier Ave. Streetscape projects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The South Knoxville community had a chance to learn more about several proposed and ongoing projects impacting the area on Monday, during an open house event.

It was hosted at the Kerbela Temple located at 315 Mimosa Avenue. There, city leaders had the chance to learn more about a proposed pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River, the Sevier Ave. streetscapes project, and construction work at the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park.

Crews are also working on the final phase of construction for Waterfront Drive roadway improvements. Those improvements include sidewalks, streetlights, storm drainage and on-street parking.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon attended the open house. She said almost 200 people attended the meeting.

"I thought our meeting last week in North Knoxville was well-attended, but this is even double that size. It just goes to show you the excitement, the curiosity and the collaboration that we're trying to instill, and it is happening. We got so many wonderful partnerships already in play," she said.