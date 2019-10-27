KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They can see Neyland Stadium from the schoolyard, but not all South Knoxville Elementary School students may get to experience a Vols game.

That's where the school's principal, Dr. Tanna Nicely, stepped in.

For the past couple of years, Nicely has asked Vol Nation to donate their unwanted football tickets to an amazing response.

The school uses the tickets to take as many pre-k and kindergarten students to the game as possible.

If you want to donate your tickets, you can drop off or mail them to South Knoxville Elementary at 801 Sevier Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920.

