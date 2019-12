Store workers said the Home Depot on Green Street in South Knoxville is back open after the store was evacuated because of a possible gas leak.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to the store at 12:42 Saturday afternoon after employees smelled gas.

KFD says the store was evacuated and KUB crews inspected the store.

KUB officials said the gas leak was an internal issue with Home Depot and not caused by its gas line.