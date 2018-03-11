Lifelong South Knoxville resident Phil Clapp has died, according to his son Johnny Knoxville.

Clapp passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 83.

Knoxville wrote a tribute to his father on Instagram, remembering him for his fondness of pranks and being his son's 'one true hero.'

"He was hilariously impatient and grumpily kind, and he loved my mother and his children more than anything. He was a loyal friend and not afraid to stretch an already exciting and legitimate truth into infinity," Knoxville wrote. "I love you Ol' Man, you will be forever missed."

The family said there will be a graveside service for Clapp at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences can be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

