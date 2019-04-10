KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Period-style houses, tree dwellings, and a promise of adventure.

Calling itself "the world's first 'Story Resort,'" Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow opened its doors for the first time during October. Staff announced weekend tours of the resort's first prototype building while raising money for local nonprofit groups.The park's CEO Matthew Cross described the park's concept.

"You become the hero of the Ancient Lore Village story. Unlike theme parks and resorts based on already-established stories and characters, the experience each guest has at Ancient Lore Village will be uniquely theirs."

One businessman has spent months crafting the fantasy world. Tom Boyd, the father of UT Interim President Randy Boyd, is the man behind the project. Construction broke ground in April of 2019, but faced some criticism for changes to zoning, and whether the permission would lead to significant changes in South Knoxville.

Tickets at $20 per person online and at the door, although staff urge visitors to purchase in advance. Click here to book a tour. Children two years old and under get in free, but strollers are not allowed on the grounds.

Ancient Lore Village spokesman Rick Laney says all proceeds from each weekend will go directly to a different local nonprofit:

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13 – All proceeds benefit Seymour Volunteer Fire Department . Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– All proceeds benefit . Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20 – All proceeds benefit Young-Williams Animal Center . Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– All proceeds benefit . Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 – All proceeds benefit Boy Scouts of America Great Smoky Mountain Council. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ancient Lore also put out a call for local artists to showcase East Tennessee creativity. Cross says they looked for art that captures the look of Knoxville, the Smokies or an Ancient scene.

Laney shared the official vision for a visitor's experience at the resort.

