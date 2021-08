Fundraising starts for new park honoring veterans in Southeast Knox County

Mayor Jacobs said the park will be a beautiful space to reflect upon and appreciate their sacrifices.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. β€” Fundraising is set to start for a new park in Southeast Knox County that will honor veterans.

β€œIn every era since the country was founded, men and women have stepped forward to ensure our continued freedom. This park will be a beautiful space to reflect upon and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The 9-acre park will be named French Broad Veterans Memorial Park and will overlook the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway.

The park will be a place for community events and special celebrations to honor veterans.

It will feature a covered pavilion, private areas for reflection, a signature overlook viewing the French Broad River, and veteran markers and monuments along an ADA-approved trail

The project was originally announced last September but it was delayed due to COVID-19.