Fundraising starts for new park honoring veterans in Southeast Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fundraising is set to start for a new park in Southeast Knox County that will honor veterans.

“In every era since the country was founded, men and women have stepped forward to ensure our continued freedom. This park will be a beautiful space to reflect upon and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The 9-acre park will be named French Broad Veterans Memorial Park and will overlook the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway.

The park will be a place for community events and special celebrations to honor veterans.

It will feature a covered pavilion, private areas for reflection, a signature overlook viewing the French Broad River, and veteran markers and monuments along an ADA-approved trail

The project was originally announced last September but it was delayed due to COVID-19.