KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Here comes the sun(flowers)! Doo doo doo doo...

The sunflower fields at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area have started blooming just ahead of the Sunflower Festival on Saturday, July 13.

The flowers may not be completely opened up yet, but they are still beautiful.

RELATED: Sunflower field to bloom this summer

You can get a sneak peek with our 360 video. Click on the video to watch.