Knoxville — There were multiple injuries after a vehicle crash at N Broadway and Chickamauga occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday, Knox County dispatchers said.

Broadway has been shut down on the southbound side. Authorities have asked for a tow truck, but it was unclear how long it would take to get to the scene, dispatchers said.

