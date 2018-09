All lanes are now open on the southbound Spur (US 441).

It was closed on Friday due to a rockslide, according to a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The part of the road that was affected is between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

The rockslide occurred south of Flat Branch, the release said, and crews worked to clear debris from the road.

Single-lane closures as well as full-road closures ran through the evening.

© 2018 WBIR