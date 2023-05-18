Southern Skies Music Festival to return to downtown Knoxville over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An "authentically Knoxville celebration of music and community" is returning on May 20 and May 21. The Southern Skies Music Festival features a lineup of national, regional and local talent.
The performances are curated by the Dirty Guv'nahs and includes two stages at World's Fair Park. There will also be performances for kick-off parties and after-parties in the Old City. Some of the performances are listed below.
Saturday, May 20
- Brian Clay - 1:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- EG Vines - 2:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage
- Kelsi Walker and The Nervous Kids - 3:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- Black Joe Lewis - 4:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage
- The Stews - 5:45 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- The Dirty Guv'nahs - 7 p.m., both stages
- St. Paul and The Broken Bones - 8:30 p.m., both stages
Sunday, May 21
- Ben Mclaughlin and The Mystic Marauders - 1:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- Doc Robinson - 2:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage
- Cece Coakley - 3:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- Jackie Venson - 4:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage
- Cruz Contreras - 5:45 p.m., Dogwood Stage
- The Dirty Guv'nahs - 7 p.m., both stages
- Grace Potter - 8:30 p.m., both stages
This year will be the second time it was held. Tickets cost between $50 and $225, according to the festival's website. It will include food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a maker market and more. People can buy tickets online or at a box office, and VIP packages include priority entrance, access to a special viewing area, air-conditioned restrooms and three drink tokens. It also includes a festival merchandise package.