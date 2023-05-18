Southern Skies Music Festival to return to downtown Knoxville over the weekend

The Southern Skies Music Festival is curated by the Dirty Guv'nahs, a band from Knoxville. It features national, regional and local talent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An "authentically Knoxville celebration of music and community" is returning on May 20 and May 21. The Southern Skies Music Festival features a lineup of national, regional and local talent.

The performances are curated by the Dirty Guv'nahs and includes two stages at World's Fair Park. There will also be performances for kick-off parties and after-parties in the Old City. Some of the performances are listed below.

Saturday, May 20

Brian Clay - 1:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage

EG Vines - 2:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage

Kelsi Walker and The Nervous Kids - 3:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage

Black Joe Lewis - 4:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage

The Stews - 5:45 p.m., Dogwood Stage

The Dirty Guv'nahs - 7 p.m., both stages

St. Paul and The Broken Bones - 8:30 p.m., both stages

Sunday, May 21

Ben Mclaughlin and The Mystic Marauders - 1:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage

Doc Robinson - 2:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage

Cece Coakley - 3:30 p.m., Dogwood Stage

Jackie Venson - 4:30 p.m., Mockingbird Stage

Cruz Contreras - 5:45 p.m., Dogwood Stage

The Dirty Guv'nahs - 7 p.m., both stages

Grace Potter - 8:30 p.m., both stages