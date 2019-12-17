KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville Neighborhood Codes Enforcement declared Southernaire Apartments at 201 Avenue B unfit for habitation Tuesday morning after being called out on Monday for a complaint about a sewage problem.

Residents said there is sewage draining out of a pipe in the back of the apartments into the yard.

Robert Moyers, manager of Knoxville Neighborhood Codes Enforcement, said there is a serious sewage problem.

Residents from 12 units have 30 days to vacate the building.

The building is owned by a limited liability corporation out of Florida and so far has not been in contact with Codes Enforcement.

The city’s engineering department also issued 12 notices of violation over the sewage problem.