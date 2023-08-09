x
SPD: Lt. Rebecca Cowan recognized as Child Passenger Safety Instructor of the Year

Credit: Sevierville Police Department

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan was recognized on Aug. 4 as the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Instructor of the Year for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

The CPS Instructor of the Year award is for a leader who has actively supported child passenger safety and provides service to the community, according to SPD Facebook post. 

“Her commitment to doing everything she can to help keep child passengers safe is apparent each and every day. Our department and community are fortunate to have her as a law enforcement supervisor," SPD Chief Joseph Manning said.

According to THSO, Cowan has worked in child passenger safety for over 20 years and trained over 600 new CPS specialists in education, training and support for lifesaving child passenger safety. 

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

